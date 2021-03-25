Obituary: Piedad “Piti” Tillman
Tillman
February 12, 1933 – March 2, 2021
Piedad Alvarez Tillman, known as “Piti” by her friends, passed away on 03/02/2021 after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. Born in Almendralejo Spain in 1933 to Francisco Alvarez Zamora and Rita Valero Alvarez, she grew up on the family ranch and moved to Madrid after completing school. In 1965, she moved to Aurora, Colorado and worked for a doctor assisting with house calls during the 70’s. In 1981, she started and ran a very successful dog grooming business for 21 years. In 2002, she moved to Glenwood Springs, CO where she volunteered at Valley View Hospital and later overcame breast cancer. She is survived by daughters Judy “PJ” Tillman of Rifle, CO, Susan Snyder of Woodland Park, CO, and Janet Tillman of Rifle, CO, four granddaughters, Shanda Hunter, Kayla (Aric) Holloway, Brehanna Armstrong, Shayna Bradley, and four grandsons, Ty Weller, Jared Weller, AJ Armstrong, and Teler Bradley, as well as six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held in Aurora, CO. Donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
