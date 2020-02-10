Obituary: Preston Cordova

Preston Cordova September 23, 1979 ~ February 2, 2020

Preston Lee Cordova, 40, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2020 at his home in Silt, Colorado. He was born on September 23, 1979 to Lynne and Steve Cordova in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Melissa Cordova. Preston is survived by Lynne and Steve Cordova (parents), Krystal Cordova (wife), Isabella and Asher Cordova (children), and many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Preston enjoyed the outdoors, digging for fossils, motorcycles, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was well known for always joking around and bringing joy and laughter to those around him. Preston loved helping people and was everyone’s confidant. His heart was his greatest gift and he gave it freely without reservation. memorial services will be held for Preston. The Colorado service will be held on February 15th at 10:30 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 1400 Birch Ave in Rifle, CO 81650. The New Mexico service will be held on March 21st at 10:30 AM at Christian Life Santa Fe located at 121 Siringo Rd in Santa Fe, NM 87505. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either The Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado or The Epilepsy Foundation. In addition, the Isabella and Asher Education Fund has been created for Isabella and Asher Cordova at Alpine Bank in Colorado.