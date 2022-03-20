Obituary: Rachael Frances Farnum

Rachael Frances Farnum

January 8, 1923 – March 13, 2022

Rachael Frances Farnum passed away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her parents Maud Rufty Farnum and William Henry Farnum, Sr. Rachael was born and raised in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In fact, her childhood home was above their family business – The Farnum Mortuary. She cherished her formative years surrounded by her dedicated family and very special friends. Those classmates who knew her recognized her academic achievements, as well as her talent in the fine arts. She loved playing the piano and the organ and, for many years, selflessly volunteered her time to play for funerals and for the Christian Science Church, which she was a member. In the “Big Band” days, she loved to dance and won many contests. During World War II, she worked at the Navy Convalescent Hospital, which was housed in the Hotel Colorado. She also worked as an assistant at Camp Hale near Leadville. One of her proud moments was to accompany actress and singer Rhonda Fleming when she was touring the country to support our war heroes.

Rachael’s professional career took off when she worked for the National Investors Life Insurance Company. She was the top producer for the company and received many awards. Later in her career, she worked for Century 21 as a Real Estate Broker, GRI and loved working with her clientele from around the “Valley” and beyond.

While raising her family and wearing many hats, Rachael was a mother of four children who she loved and encouraged to be kind and empathetic to others. At the same time, she emphasized hard work, excellence, and integrity in whatever endeavors her children chose to pursue.

When Rachael retired, she moved to Denver to be closer to her children. She lived her life with grace and dignity and volunteered in many capacities. She was the consummate role model for displaying faith, good manners and always doing the right thing. She was altruistic and would sacrifice if she knew it would help another person. Her last years of life were spent at Shalom Cares, where she was happy and well-served by incredible people.

She is survived by four children (Kyle Mangnall (Leigh), Kathy Onal, Kris Nolen (Pat) and Karla Dinkel (Terry deceased), eight grandchildren, Kyra Mangnall, Derek Litwiller (Liz), Grant Heuschkel (Chelsey), Brian Heuschkel (Jodi), Sean Nolen (Katherine), Stephen Nolen (Meredith), Brandon Dinkel (Rene’), Ashley Chojnacki (Luke) and thirteen great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

In loving memory to our Mom, to our Grams/Grandma, and to our GiGi.

There will be a private family gathering at Rosebud Cemetery in the Spring.

Donations may be made to Shalom Cares and/or Denver Hospice.