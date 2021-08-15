Obituary: Ralph Wayne Crain
Crain
October 14, 1953 – July 29, 2021
Wayne worked for a lot of years being a mechanic for the City of Aspen and Pitkin County in their fleet department. He was able to work not only on vehicles, but large equipment as well. He took pride in his work.
He was an avid competition shooter, and enjoyed trap, sporting clays, skeet, and tournaments. He was always there to be a mentor to any 4-H kids learning how to be a better sport shooter.
His love of the outdoors took him on several trips hunting large and small game. He loved being up in the mountains, as well as having BBQs with family and close friends.
Wayne is survived by His wife Julie Schuller-Brown, Step-son Jason Patrick Brown (wife Sadie) several brothers and sisters, and several other close friends that we called our kids stepson, Lots of nieces and nephews and several really close friends.
He was a member of the NRA, as well as the Rifle and Glenwood Springs Gun Clubs
A Celebration of Wayne’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 21st at 1 pm.
Lunch will be served around 2pm. The location will be at the Glenwood Spring Gun Club – South Canyon, Exit 111 off of I-70 on County Hwy 134, Glenwood.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to: Garfield County 4-H Sports Shooting Program directly through the office in Rifle.
Address:Garfield County 4-H Sports Shooting Program
Attn: Carla Farrand
PO Box 1112
Rifle, CO 81650
