Obituary: Ralph Fruetel
February 19, 1937 – January 13, 2023
Ralph Fruetel passed on Jan 13, 2023 in Rifle, CO. He was born Feb 19, 1937 in Lester Prairie, MN. The family moved to the Rifle area in August of 1972. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine. He is survived by his children, Terri, Kurt (Shari Simmons), Craig, Karla (Rick Christner), his grandsons Daniel, Derek, Devon, Kerrick, Brittan and five great grandchildren.
