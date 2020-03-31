Obituary: Ralph Long

Ralph Long

September 11, 1932 ~ February 8, 2020

A much loved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Ralph Daniel Long of Centennial, Colorado passed peacefully on February 8, 2020 at the age of 87 with his children by his side.

He was born on September 11, 1932 at his childhood ranch on Morrisania Mesa in Grand Valley, Colorado. He was raised by his parents Daniel Tony Long and Emma P Hoag. Being the youngest, he learned as a young man to work hard on the family’s ranch. Known as Sonny to most, he graduated from Grand Valley High School in 1950.

Ralph enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952. He served with the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One and on the USS Capricornus from Rhode Island to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Rota, Spain. Ralph received an Honorable Discharge in 1956. He served the Navy Reserves for an additional 4 years.

Support Local Journalism Donate



On April 3, 1954 he married Hazel Marie Huff from Medora, Illinois. They started their family and moved to the ranch. Settling in Glenwood Springs with their four children and starting the family trucking business, H&R Trucking. “Dr. Dofunny” as many know him, came to life doing what he loved with his truck “White Lightning”

On July 14, 1984, Ralph married Barb Wilcock in Littleton, Colorado. He gained four step-children and they had been married for 35 years before her passing 4 months prior.

He is survived by his son, Richard(Donna Jo) Long, daughter, Toni(Pat) Shuster, daughter, Karen(Jay) Long, daughter-in-law, Janie Long; step-children Jim(Karyn) Felt, Lori(Frank) Spear, Mike Felt, Susan Brand; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; sister Alberta Sandelin and half-brother Dean(Mary Jane) Hangs. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful trucking friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Hazel; wife Barb; son Steven; sister Mary Lou(Louie) Thornton; his parents; his birth mother Ruth Hawn Hangs; step-brothers Harry Hoag and Dick(Elenor) Hoag.

He was known for his quick wit, his unusually humorous jokes, his infectious smile and his kind compassionate giving nature.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on June 20th, 2020 at 10am at the Rifle Senior Center, 50 Ute Avenue in Rifle. Please join us for refreshments, jokes, stories and memories of Ralph’s life.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Ralph’s name.