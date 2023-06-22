Obituary: Ralph Roy Tharp

Ralph Roy Tharp

Provided Photo

November 4, 1942 – November 7, 2022

HE WORKED HARD AND LOVED LIFE

Ralph Roy Tharp was born November 4, 1942, to James Roy Tharp and Opal Irene Brooks Tharp. He was born at home on the family farm near Naylor, MO. His fighting spirit came from fighting for his life many times, having nearly succumbed to pneumonia three times before he was a year old. When he became healthier, nothing stopped him. He would even dive from the highest bridges into the waters below for a swim. His dad, Roy, came to Colorado during the winters of the 1950’s to work in the coal mines. Ralph came with him during his 8th grade school year and fell in love with Colorado. He was determined he would not stay in Missouri and be a farmer. Ralph served a stint in the US Navy and received a medical discharge. In 1960 the family decided to move to Colorado. He and his sister returned to Naylor to finish high school. After he graduated in 1961, Ralph returned to Colorado.

Ralph worked many years as a driver for Morrison-Knudsen before starting Ralph Tharp Trucking. He loved driving, especially his Chevy 409, and later his Chevy Camaro.

On August 2, 1964, Ralph was married to LaVeta Elizabeth Cooper. They were the parents of three sons: Terry, Craig, and Trenton. He passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Valley View Hospital on November 7, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his wife LaVeta; parents, Roy and Opal; brothers, Richard, Carl, Jimmy; and brother-in-law, Larry Garrison. He is survived by a brother, Blant (Cathy) of Missouri, and sister Dalia Garrison of Grand Junction; sons Terry of Silt; Craig of New Castle, and Trenton (Amber) of New Castle; many grandchildren, great granddaughter, nieces and nephews, and longtime friend, Gran Farnum.

Memorial Service will be held for Ralph Tharp on July 1, 2023 at 10:00 am, at Highland Cemetery in New Castle. A reception will follow immediately at Burning Mountain Park on Main Street, New Castle.