Obituary: Ralph “Sam” Salaz
October 21, 1939 – August 30, 2022
“Sam” Salaz passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ralph Sammy Salaz was born October 21, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, to Celia Salazar and Joe Placido Salez.
He owned and operated Sam’s Conoco, a full-service gas station in Montrose, for four years.
He spent some time working in Uranium Mining. For 35 years, he worked as a coal miner. He spent his mining career working between Midcontinent Resources and Powderhorn Coal Company.
After retiring from mining, he worked as a community corrections officer at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department.
He married Marcia Bunn in December 1962. With this union, he had two beautiful daughters, Janice and Brenda.
In July 1986, he married Pamela Ann Daniels. From this union, he gained two sons, Harvey and Bill Lowell. He also had his youngest beautiful daughter, Shay.
Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. His biggest joy was spending time with his family. He was known for his quick sense of humor and his big heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings; brothers Joe, Freddy, and Jimmie; sisters Sarah, Betty, Juanita, Mickey, Celia (Mae), and Colleen.
He is survived by his wife Pam, along with his children Janice Hessel (Dave Kennedy), Brenda Salaz, Harvey Lowell (Jenni), Bill Lowell, and Shay Emery (Brandon). He is also survived by three grandsons, four granddaughters, and three great-grandsons.
Sam was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2022 and served faithfully until his death.
A private graveside service will be held in Rifle at Rose Hill Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 pm and his home.
