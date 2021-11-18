Obituary: Ramona Lea Klein
December 12, 1952 – November 12, 2021
Ramona Lea (Willey) Klein passed away November 12,2021 at The Walbridge Wing in Meeker, CO.
Mona was born December 12,1952 in Denver, CO to Olen F. and Opal N. (Scrogum) Willey.
Mona married the love of her life and lifetime companion Julius John Klein Jr. on July 7,1979 in Meeker, CO in the backyard of John’s parent’s home. The couple enjoyed bowling together for many years and Mona loved the many fishing and camping trips with her loved ones. Mona and John spent many happy times gambling on their frequent trips to Mesquite and Las Vegas. Mona also loved hosting family get-togethers for the holidays, as she had a deep love for all her family especially her nieces and nephews.
Mona is survived by her sister Verna L. Mullet (Merle) of Montrose, brother Ronald M. Willey (Beth) of Meeker, 6 nephews, 2 nieces and numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nephews.
Mona was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Klein Jr., Mother Opal N. (Scrogum) Willey, Father Olen F. Willey and brother Bernie R. Willey.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 24,2021 at Mountain Valley Bank 400 Main Street with interment following at Highland Cemetery Meeker, Colorado.
