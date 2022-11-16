Obituary: Randall Marshall
September 9, 1944 – November 6, 2022
Randall S.Marshall Sr. “Grumpy” 9/7/44 – 11/6/22 He is survived by his daughter LeeAnn Vogel (Micah), his son Randy (Aileen), 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of family, traveling, the beach and his hot rods. He was a proud Vietnam veteran that served in the Air Force. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please thank a veteran.
