Obituary: Randy Blaine Murray

Randy Blaine Murray

Randy Blaine

Murray

May 26, 1956 – October 8, 2020

Randy Blaine Murry age 64 of Rifle Colorado, Born May 26th 1956 in Fruita, Colorado to Chris Murry and Hilda Hopson passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2020, peacefully in his residence.

Randy will be dearly missed by his family and friends and all those who knew him. Randy had a heart of gold and was a man of many talents of which were a mechanic, mason, plumber, carpenter and welder just to name a few. He had a smile that could fill a room and a sense of humor that touched all of us at some point in our lives.

Randy is survived by Sisters Charlene Parker and Pamela Murray

Randy you and your infectious smile are going to be missed by us all. We Love You!!