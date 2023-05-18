Obituary: Randy Glassier
October 20, 1950 – May 9, 2023
Randy “Pops” Glassier of Basalt, Colorado passed away on May 9, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. at the age of 72.
Randy was born on October 20, 1950 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Pete and Sarah Glassier.
Randy was a resident of Basalt, CO for 72 years where he spent his childhood and also graduated from Basalt High School. He later served in the Army branch of the US. Military, worked as a heavy equipment operator, and married Wendy (Lyons) on November 19, 1977 in Glenwood Springs.
He is survived by his wife Wendy Glassier of Basalt; His son Flint, Daughter in law Ty Glassier of Clermont, Georgia; Granddaughters Madison(18), Annabelle(6), and Sarah(4); As well as his brother Hugh (Judean) Glassier and their three sons Jared, Gary, and Tony. Randy is preceded in death by his parents.
Randy was a loving husband and father with a big heart and the genuine willingness to lend a helping hand. Randy had a unique way of sharing and standing behind his beliefs. A hand shake meant more to him than a signature. We will always remember Randy for his socks with flip flops, morning trips to the gas station, and the genuine love he had for his family and friend.
A Celebration of life service for Randy will be held at a later date
