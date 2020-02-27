Obituary: Randy Smith

Randy Smith

Provided Photo

Randy Smith April 26, 1947 – Jam 12,2020

Randy Smith Celebration of Life March 7th, 2020–Rifle Fairgrounds North Hall 2:00 to 5:00 Open House–He wanted to invite anyone that ever enjoyed one of his auctions along with all of his friends and family. His Happy Wake!

He auctioned for nearly 50yrs and Loved it All. Raised in Peach Valley New Castle. He leaves his wife of 53yrs. Jeanie, his 3 sons Brandy, Brett and Brody and his sister Debbie Juul to be with his Lord.