Obituary: RANDY SMITH

RANDY SMITH 4/26/1947 to 1/12/2020 Randy was a local auctioneer since 1973 selling construction equipment, tools, vehicles and anything that would sell. He was meticulous in designing and advertising each auction to get the most $ for his clients. After his retirement he loved to fish the local lakes and rivers.

He was a Colo native raised east of New Castle in Peach Valley. He was a long time member of the Eagles Club. He loved to play pool and throw horseshoes. He left us just short of his and Jeanie’s 53rd wedding anniversary. He will be greatly missed by his wife and 3 sons, Brandy, Brett and Brody.

A Celebration of life will be at the Rifle Fairgrounds on March 7th.