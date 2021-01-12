Obituary: Raymond Solowitz
Solowitz
April 3, 1930 – January 6, 2021
Raymond Solowitz, age 90, passed away on January 6, 2021. Ray was born in Brooklyn, NY. He and his wife moved to California to serve at Marine Corp Air station at El Toro. He worked in Los Angeles in the Auto Industry and as an Artisan Craftsman. In 1997 they moved to Rifle CO. They built their home and enjoyed many outdoor sports and belonged to the Hundreds Club. He is preceded in death by his son Ira, August 10, 2020, and survived by his wife Bette of 69 years and his daughter Linda. ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.