Obituary: Rebecca L. Wheelersburg

Rebecca L. Wheelersburg

Provided Photo

Rebecca L.

Wheelersburg

August 29, 1951 – February 20, 2021

Rebecca L. Wheelersburg, 69, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on February 20, 2021. Becky was born to Al and Mary in Denver, Colorado on August 29, 1951. Becky married Michael Wheelersburg in Denver on September 22, 1978. They have four children Courtney, April, Jessica and Cody. Becky was very kindhearted and always saw the good in people. She loved her family and spending time with them. Becky liked to take road trips with her husband. Her favorite vacation spot was the beach and ocean.

Becky is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Courtney, April (Nathan), Jessica (Rick) and Cody (July); grandchildren, Jackson, Wyatt, Tristian, Makayla, Keira and Logan; brothers, Clark (Kathi), Vance, brother-in-law, Gary (Gloria) Nieces, Aubri, Ami, Hannah, Justine and Carly, Nephews, Joel and Jeremiah. Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Mary and brother Gregg.

Becky will be missed by all of us.

A memorial service will be held in the summer.

#CANCERSUCKS