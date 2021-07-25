Obituary: Renelda Batson

Renelda Batson

Provided Photo

Renelda Batson

December 4, 1947 – May 20, 2021

Renelda was born 12/4/47 in Rifle, Colorado where she spent the majority of her life. Surrounded by love, she left for her forever home on 5/20/21. She was 73 years old.

Renelda, or Nellie as she was often called, was a true Garfield County native. She was born in a cabin on Hwy 13 and grew up on Divide Creek and in Rifle. Dr. Clagett teased her on how he had to snowshoe into the cabin to bring her into this world! She was the 9th of 13 children born to Sylvia and Henry Bunn. She learned as a child that life wasn’t always fair, and she followed her Mom’s lead and grew to have a hard work ethic, dedication to her family and a genuine heart of gold. Giving to others and helping in their time of need while caring about her community were all acts that came natural to her.

She met her husband, Jim in 1964 and were married in 1965. They were married for 46 years until his passing in 2011. He was her one true love. They shared 4 children together, who each brought great pride to them in their own special ways. Renelda was a wonderful Mom, with so many hidden talents. She

was an amazing cook, never from a recipe, always from memory! She enjoyed many types of crafts and ceramics, genealogy and helping others find their own families seperated by adoption. She thoroughly enjoyed hunting season and all that went with it. Packing, cooking and heading to the mountains! She also loved gardening and canning her own foods. These are all acts that she shared with Jim.

With her love for community, she decided to open her own non profit second hand store, named Nellie’s Community Thrift Shop. This shop was open for 17 years in RIfle and closed when her health made it difficult.

Renelda is survived by her children & their families, Debbie (Joe) Zemlock of Rifle; Donna (Don) Lewis of Battlement Mesa; Jim (Sheli) Batson of Silt and Jerry (Heidi) Batson of Craig, Colorado. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and was GiGi to 4 little ones. Renelda was preceeded in death by her parents, 6 of her siblings and her husband. Her family was everything to her and she thoroughly loved a loud, busy house full of laughter. She had a great sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh.

There will be a Celebration of her incredible life on August 15, 2021 at 11 am at the Grotto in Deerfield Park. In leau of flowers, donations can be made to the Rifle Animal Shelter in Renelda’s name. PO Box 1375 Rifle CO 81650 http://www.rifleanimalshelter.org