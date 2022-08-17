Obituary: Reva Ann (Hatch) Duran

May 21, 1936 – August 8, 2022

Reva Ann (Hatch) Duran was “Called to the Post” in the early morning of Monday, August 8, 2022, with the love of family surrounding her.

Reva was born on May 21, 1936 in Regina, NM to George and Mary Hatch. She was the second of seven children. Reva was a very strong woman with a huge heart and a love for her children and grandchildren that cannot be measured in words. She was known far and wide for her Mexican food and cinnamon rolls. When visiting you were going to be fed whether you were hungry or not. Reva was one of the best grandmothers, never forgetting a birthday or special event, leaving a special imprint on each of the grand and great grandchildrens hearts. Adoringly known as Grandma, Gigi and Grandma the Great! She loved owning and training race horses with her late husband, Felix, and going to the horse races was a cherished pastime. Oh and Go Broncos!

Reva will be dearly missed by her children Brett (Monica), Charisse, Cyndee, Micki, Roxanne, Jayda, Reva Dann and Koni (Shawn); 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and George; husband Felix; daughter Daina and sister Bonnie.

Reva’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Bayfield Lions Club on August 27th, 2022 at 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, we would like donations to be made to HopeWest in Delta, Colorado. Their support, love and kindness during the past weeks was immeasurable. Special thanks to Jenn. https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/