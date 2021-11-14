Obituary: Richard Alexander Condon
– October 20, 2021
Richard Alexander Condon, 62, of Basalt, Colorado, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Rich. He loved a quiet evening looking at Mt. Sopris with a glass of wine in hand and his dog Tacoma by his side. His larger than life personality was contagious to everyone he met. Rich had an uncanny ability to find happiness in daily activities. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care of others. Rich is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rosemary; mother, Patricia; sister, Susan; two brothers, Peter and James; stepdaughter, Sandi, 6 grandchildren; an aunt and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
