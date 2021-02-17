Obituary: Richard Allen Smith
Smith
June 16, 1931 – January 18, 2021
Richard Allen Smith was born June 16, 1931 in Trinidad, Colorado to Arthur Frederick Smith and Cora Esther Davis. He is survived by brothers Howard, Robert, and Ronald. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Nancy, Marylou, Joanna, Arthur and David and son Randy. He is survived by his wife Georgia Helen LeHew Smith, grandchildren Michael, Amanda, and Mark, Emily, Meghan, and Christopher, and great grandchildren Emmalynne Rose, Xaviyer Alexander, Jackson and Eliza. He and Helen fostered many children over the years.
Richard was in the Air Force and played the French Horn in their band. He obtained his master’s Electrician license and operated his own electrical business for over 35 years and then taught his trade at Red Rocks Community College. He volunteered with Evergreen Fire Department and ranked Captain before retiring. He rode with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. He and Helen retired and moved to Battlement Mesa in 1995. He volunteered with Area Council on Aging, Kiwanis, Grand Valley Senior Center, grade school reading program and taught seniors to use the computer. He was beloved by his family, friends, and neighbors. After battling illness, he joined his precious Lord January 18, 2021.
