Obituary: Richard B. (Dick) Smith
Richard B. (Dick)
Smith
November 11, 1931 – November 8, 2020
Dick Passed at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle where he lived for the past 5 years.
Dick worked as a carpenter for many years in the Aspen area until his retirement. At that time he moved to Grand Junction then to Yuma Arizona where he lived until his health issues required more attention. He enjoyed dancing and traveling in his motorhome.
He was preceded in death by his son Billy, his parents Merle and Verla Smith, Brothers Don, Bob and Ron Smith, Sisters: Shirley McClure, Betty Rudd and Vivian Campbell.
He is survived by his children Richard (Lynn) Smith, Greg (Heidi) Smith, Debi Neese, Scott Smith and Cindy Smith. Two Sisters Margeret Coniff and Carolyn Fogerty. 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
At Dick’s request he was cremated and no services will be held.
