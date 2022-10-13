Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Benson Jr.

Richard 'Dick' Benson Jr.

Provided Photo

January 4, 1956 – October 9, 2022

Richard ‘Dick’ M. Benson Jr. born January 4th, 1956 in Denver, Colorado to Doris and Richard Benson. Preceded in death by his father, mother & stepfather, Tony Lombard. Dick married Susan Fairbanks on June 25th, 1982 and shared an amazing 40 years together. Dick was one of those people who never met a stranger, was always up for a good laugh, was loyal to a fault and loved his family and friends unconditionally. He loved to work with his hands, he specialized in drywall but there was nothing he couldn’t fix or create. When they moved to the western slope in 1992 he began a career with CDOT where he enjoyed working at the Hanging Lake Tunnel, the Rifle rest area and worked on the wall at Davis Point. After an accidental injury left him as an amputee, he took on a brand new trade and started his own home inspection company that he owned and operated successfully for over 15 years. He had many loves in his life; golf, fishing, poker nights, Harley Davidson, rock & roll, the Broncos, and of course.. his kids, but none compared to his love for Sue, and he was not shy about it, letting everyone know that he was the luckiest man alive on a pretty regular basis. Dick was fun, spirited, and anyone who knew him loved him. His absence will leave a huge gap in all of our lives. Dick is survived by his wife Sue, two children, Jessie and Brad, daughter-in-law Hunter, five beautiful grandchildren, Weston, Oakley, Piper, Quinn and Olive and of course his best 4 legged buddy, Sterling who will all miss him greatly.

Services will be held at the Rifle Creek Golf Course on Tuesday September 18th at 5:30pm with a reception to follow. Flowers and donations can be sent to 2643 Fairview Heights Court, Rifle CO 81650 in preparation for the services.