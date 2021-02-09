Obituary: Richard “Dick” Pittman

Richard "Dick" Pittman

Provided Photo

Richard “Dick”

Pittman

June 15, 1943 – January 30, 2021

Dick Pittman passed away on January 30, 2021 at HopeWest in Grand Junction with his wife, Lynda, and his son, Lloyd, by his side.

Born in Denver to Lloyd and Marion Pittman, the family soon moved to Gunnison, CO, where Dick spent his childhood. A 1961 graduate of Gunnison High School, Dick worked in his parents Ford garage, Pittman Motors, during high school and for several years afterwards. He then enlisted in the Navy and Dick and his high school sweetheart, Lynda Dixon, married on April 5, 1965, shortly after Dick finished boot camp in San Diego. Dick and Lynda moved to Georgia, where he received Air Traffic Controller training and their son, Lloyd, was born. Back across country the family went to Dick’s first assignment as an air traffic controller in Washington State, where their son, Brian, was born. After his service, the family settled in Basalt, CO. Dick spent his career working at the Aspen control tower for 30 years until his retirement.

Dick and Lynda both retired in 1995. They enjoyed many years of 4-wheeling and traveling to all the western states in their motorhome.

A native son of Colorado, Dick proudly displayed his “Pioneer” license plates. As a young man, he enjoyed trail rides with his parents and hunting and camping with his father, activities later shared with his sons. Dick took special pride in the cabin he and his parents built by hand along Quartz Creek. Dick and Lynda retired to a lovely home in Grand Junction, but spent most summers at the cabin. Dick enjoyed learning about the history of the Gunnison Country, especially that of old-time railroads that traversed the area. He rode the last train from Gunnison to Cimarron prior to the tracks being removed. In Grand Junction, Dick enjoyed his time as a Mason, Scottish Rite and Eastern Star where he was quite the cook, sometimes cooking for 300 people.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marion Pittman; and his son, Brian. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynda; son, Lloyd; and grandsons, Nathan and Ryan.

A graveside service will be held at the Gunnison Cemetery this summer. Donations may be made to HopeWest in Grand Junction in his honor.