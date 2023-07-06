Obituary: Richard Lynch

Richard Lynch

June 1, 1936 – July 1, 2023

Richard ‘Dick’ Lynch passed away suddenly July 1st, 2023 in Rifle Colorado at the age of 87.

Dick was born in Hotchkiss Colorado on June 1st, 1936 to Walter and Emily Lynch. He grew up in Crawford Colorado and graduated from Crawford High School in 1954. Dick served in the U.S. Army in Korea for 4 years. On September 1st, 1960, he married Betty Givens in Montrose Colorado. Dick began his 27 year career with Burkey Lumber Company in Montrose in 1964. In 1979, he and Betty moved to Rifle where he was manager of Burkey Lumber. He was a longtime member of the Hotchkiss Elks Club (1960) and the Rifle Moose Lodge (1993).

Dick was proceeded in death by his wife Betty, his parents and sister, Janice Violett.

He is survived by daughter Lynn (Ray) Miller of Rifle and son Richard ‘Bill’ Lynch Jr. (Liz) of Cedaredge Colorado. He is also survived by brother Danny (Pat) Lynch and sister Debbie (Rick) Whitfield both of Montrose. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Kimberly Fannon, Valerie White, Dustin Miller, Emily Lynch and William Lynch as well as 17 great grandchildren.

Dick was well liked by all and never knew a stranger. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle on July 11th at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of life at the Rifle Moose Lodge.

Grand Valley Funeral Home in Grand Junction is in charge of arrangements and have provided an online obituary and tribute wall at

https://www.grandvalleyfuneralhomes.com/listings