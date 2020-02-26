Obituary: Richard Lynn Orton

July 22, 1948 ~ February 23, 2020

Richard Lynn Orton passed in his sleep at his residence on February 23, 2020. He was 71. Richard is survived by his wife Alison West, daughters, Michele Orton and Lacy King, brother, David Orton, and grandson, Erich Albrecht. A full obituary will follow and a celebration of Richard’s life will be held in early summer.