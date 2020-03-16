Obituary: Richard McClellan

Richard Warren McClellan (April 8, 1943 – March 12, 2020)

Rick McClellan, our gentle giant passed away peacefully in his sleep March 12 with his wife, Nancy by his side. He entered joyously into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rick had a rare form of chronic Leukemia, which advanced to Acute Leukemia following several health issues.

He was born in Salina, Kansas to Elizabeth and George McClellan. Rick attended Kansas State and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1966 with a B.S. in Industrial Administration (Civil Engineering). Upon graduation he briefly worked for Martin K. Eby Construction as an engineer on the construction of Cabin Creek Hydro Electric plant and reservoir above Georgetown, Colorado.

September 1966 he entered the U.S. Navy where he attended Officer Candidate School, graduated and was commissioned as an Ensign, February, 1967.

His first duty assignment was the USS Prairie home ported in San Diego, CA where he served as Communications and Operations Officer.

While in San Diego he met his, future wife, love of his life, soulmate and best friend, all wrapped up in one, Nancy Wells of Decatur, IL.

July 1968 he received orders to Long Beach to the USS Decatur DDG31, a guided Missile Destroyer bound for Vietnam.

The ship returned home three days before his long awaited wedding, March 1, 1969 to Nancy. The ship was met by family and friends concerned if he would make it in time for his own wedding.

After leaving the Navy, Rick and Nancy moved to Colorado where he worked for construction companies including Hensel Phelps Construction on the Kodak plant in Windsor, McStain Corporation and Leach & Arnold in Boulder on infrastructure/utility work.

In 1974 the moved to Glenwood Springs to work with his dad in M & M Construction Company. He purchased the company in 1976 and continued to run it until October, 1999.

Rick was active in Mountain View Church, including a term on the Elder Board. He was past president of the Glenwood Springs Noon Rotary Club, Board of Directors of Northwestern Youth for Christ and an avid hiker with the 100 Club.

Rick loved his mountains, fishing, hiking, camping and ATVing. He loved traveling and also enjoyed winters in Marco Island, FL fishing and enjoying many friends. He adored his daughters and found the greatest joy in his 3 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Nancy, daughter Stacy Huddle (Todd) of Colorado Springs and Lori McClellan of Highlands Ranch, his three grandchildren who referred to him as Pumpa, Madeline, Zachary and Chloe Huddle, all of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by his sister Janet Mueller (Fred) of Arizona, and his niece and nephews and many special friends.

Due to the Ban we will be holding a service at a later time; we will post the date and time as soon as we can. For information on the service date and times you can visit the farnumholtfuneralhome.com website for updates.