Obituary: RICHARD NEIL IVKER

February 25, 1953 – May 29, 2023

Richard “Rich” Ivker, a gregarious, tenderhearted man from No Name, CO, passed away on May 29, 2023.

Richard lived life by his own design: in the moment, open to all its possibilities. He created new friendships and impacted lives in all his homes from Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Glenwood Springs, San Francisco, Boston and everywhere in-between. The one constant was his outpouring of love for those he cared about including his friends, family, clients and just about anyone he met.

Rich’s passing is mourned by family, friends, delicatessens and dogs everywhere. Born in 1953 to Thelma and Morris Ivker and raised in Philadelphia with his siblings, Randi and Rob, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, Rich excelled in school and sports, especially basketball, experienced the warm embrace of family and made lifelong friends at Camp Takajo in Maine, his home away from home.

Rich lived a full and unorthodox nine lives. His adventurous spirit brought him to hundreds of Grateful Dead shows, a remote island in Fiji, and the Dominican Republic to try his hand at becoming a baseball agent. He had a deep love of music and indoctrinated his children early on the merits of Rock & Roll. He drove all the roads of this country, swam every river, lake and stream he encountered. He cheered for the Celtics and his children—at their sports games, concerts, and plays— with unabashed exuberance. He was devoted to his dog, Oshi, and brought her everywhere, even the courthouse. He cared about the world, future generations, and our democracy. His bookshelves reflected his varied interests in justice, music, history, Judaism, the natural environment, and sports. Although he loved his books, Rich was really a collector of people and stories, of which he had a bounty. He was an extrovert and made new friends everywhere he went. Above all, he loved to make people happy by creating fun experiences.

Rich enjoyed many accomplishments in his life. He received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, where he met his former wife and the mother of his children, Gail Baker. He received an M.A. in Urban Planning (after which he became the city planner of Glenwood Springs in 1977), a law degree, and worked many decades as a criminal defense attorney. Obsessed with the pursuit of justice, he helped countless folks in so many ways: Rich was a man who would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Throughout his legal career, he represented clients and tried cases in Massachusetts, California, and Colorado. Colleagues knew Rich for his charisma in the courtroom, his heart, boldness, and formidable intellect. Above all, Rich was endlessly proud of his children. His love for them knew no bounds.

There was not a more generous and sensitive soul among us. Rich relished in the beauty of living and imbued those he loved with joy and light. He was a force. Rich will be forever cherished and remembered as such by his children Alexandra (Aldi Kaza), James, and Emily; siblings Randi Feiner (Stuart) and Robert (Harriet), nieces, nephews, and cousins; friends like family from all around the world; clients; and of course, the neighborhood dogs. There will be a celebration of Rich’s life at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs on July 3rd from 1 – 4 PM. In keeping with Rich’s traditions, it will be an informal gathering. We welcome you (and your dog) to come just as you are.