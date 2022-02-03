Obituary: Richard “Rocky” Duane Blake

Richard “Rocky” Duane Blake

Provided Photo

August 2, 1948 – January 14, 2022

Richard “Rocky” Duane Blake born 8/2/48 in Ames, IA. to Duane and Margaret (Tate) Blake died 1/14/22 in Denver, CO. Married (divorced) Lucy Phillips 6/30/73. Survived by his children Ryan (Kaisa) Blake (2 grandchildren) and Robin (Theodore) Stathopulos (3 grandchildren), 2 sisters, their families and an extensive step-family.

Rocky passed away peacefully with family at his side. Rocky beat prostate cancer, diabetes, MRSA, kidney failure and most recently Covid. Rocky was a builder, security guard, country western dancer, bouncer, skier, golfer, basketball, football and softball player. Rocky was an avid sports fan and enjoyed taking in any event that kept score. He enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and always welcomed their visits with open arms. He graduated from Colorado State University with a 30 year gap between being a full time student and his final credits. He was proud to share that in his lifetime he had 2 hole-in-ones and his high school basketball team took 4th place in the Iowa state tournament.

He was active in his church and loved donating his time and energy to a youth farm on the western slope of Colorado. Rocky loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He lived his life with full intentions of enjoying the ride and celebrating with people he loved.

Rocky will be remembered in Denver at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Ave on July 9th at 2:00. His body will be cremated and ashes spread on Mt. Sopris.