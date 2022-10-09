Obituary: Rickie Joe Jensen
April 30, 1957 – September 20, 2022
Rickie was born in De Moines Iowa to Linda Young Montgomery and Eldon Jensen. Rickie moved to Glenwood Springs in 2003. Rickie was preceded in death by his mom Linda Young Montgomery, father Eldon Jensen. He is survived by his brother Jeff (Sharon) of Glenwood Springs, a brother Brian (Renee) of Wyoming, a brother Tom of California, nephews Joseph and Christopher of Wyoming, step-brother JP and step-mom Dana of Denver. He was loved and will be missed by many whose lives he touched with generosity, loving compassion and musical talent. Rickie was happiest with a guitar in his hand. Rickie lost his long painful battle with colon cancer with family and friends by his side. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Rickie’s name to coloncancerfoundation.org. A private family memorial has occurred.
