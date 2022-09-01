Obituary: Ricky Woten
September 1, 1950 – July 13, 2022
My loving husband.
Ricky Woten passed away July 13, 2022 in Clovis, NM. He was 71. Born Sept. 1, 1950 in Oskaloosa Iowa to Charles and Delores Woten. He graduated High School in Denver Colorado and attended some college. He served in the army. He was passionate about being a coal mining Fire Boss in Colorado for several years and then house painting till he moved to Clovis, NM where he continued to paint a few more years. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan who had a great sense of humor and got along with everyone, and a loving husband who loved to travel with his wife of 24 years, Paula Woten. They made their home in Clovis, NM. He will forever be remembered and truly missed in our hearts.
Survived by his wife-Paula Woten of Clovis, daughter-Jennifer (Mike) Sievers of Iowa, son-Joshua (Lorie) Woten of Missouri, Daughter-Jodi (Sean) Brum of Copperas Cove, TX; Son-Don (Yesenis) King of Abilene, TX; sister-Pam (Theo) Class of Grand Junction, CO; Sister-Michelle (Jerry) May of Aliba, Iowa; brother-Randy Woten who passed young. Grand children- Sean, Zoey Brum, Austin King, Audrey, Caleb, Brock Sievers, Sadie, Jacob Woten, one great grand baby- Ivan Wagner and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ashes will be spread at a later date in Colorado with family.
