Obituary: Robbie Ray Adams

January 1, 1955 – November 22, 2022

Robbie Adams passed peacefully at his home in Glenwood Springs surrounded by family and friends after a year of multiple health issues.

He was born in Gunnison, Colorado, to Paul and Olive Adams. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1956, then to Alamosa, Colorado, in 1963, and back to Glenwood Springs in 1966. Robbie lived the rest of his life in Glenwood Springs.

Robbie and Lisa Trout, his sweetheart of 50 years, met and dated while attending Glenwood Springs High School.

Robbie was active in sports, and lettered in both football and wrestling while in high school.

Robbie and Lisa married in April, 1978, in the back yard of his parents’ house. Robbie and Lisa would later buy and live in that house.

Their son, Buck, was born in 1983, and their daughter, Schei, was born in 1988.

Robbie worked in the warehouse for Mid-Continent Resources from 1973 until the warehouse closed in 1985. Subsequently, Robbie worked with Baker Mine Service, Oro Wheat Bread, Coors, and driving trucks. In 1990, Robbie began work as custodian and then Maintenance Supervisor at multiple facilities for Colorado Mountain College. Robbie retired from Colorado Mountain College in 2012, and began a new adventure in caring for his young grandson, Nivak.

Robbie enjoyed hunting and league bowling. He taught Lisa how to dance, ski, ride a motorcycle, care for and use firearms, drive in snow, and enjoy football. Although he didn’t especially enjoy fishing, Robbie also taught his kids to fish.

Robbie claimed he didn’t like to travel, saying “I know this small town in western Colorado called Glenwood Springs,” as the place he’d most like to take a vacation. He did on occasion travel with Lisa, taking trips to California, Arizona, and Hawaii. To celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, Robbie and Lisa took a trip to Mexico.

In addition to his family, Robbie loved dancing and music, and would often dance to every song a band could play. He was well known for his sense of humor, making others laugh and have fun with his signature spontaneous one-liners and impressions of Louis Armstrong and Scottish bagpipes. Children and grandchildren always asked Robbie to “do Donald Duck!” Robbie made his comedic debut on the local live TV program “Say What”.

Robbie is survived by his wife Lisa, son Buck Adams of Glenwood Springs, daughter Schei Adams of Glenwood Springs, grandsons Nivak, BuckLee, Mako, Milo, Titan, and Triton, brother Rex (Karen) Adams of Tucson, AZ, brother Randy (Marci) Adams of Broomfield, CO, and sister Vida Martinez of Arvada, CO. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews, and [many] grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Olive Adams, and his brothers, Richard and Scottie Adams.

Please join family and friends to celebrate Robbie’s life on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Abode Hospice Care or National Foundation for Transplants.