Obituary: Robert Allen

Robert Allen

Provided Photo

September 28, 1954 – April 15, 2020

On Wednesday, April 15,2020. Robert Gregory Allen, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. Robert was born in San Francisco, CA to Eugene and Delia Allen. He met his significant other, Susan Coleman, in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1994 and moved to Glenwood Springs in 2000.

Robert worked for Roaring Fork Transit Authority and loved his “other family.” He was so happy with his daughter Leah by his side accompanying him on his routes with RFTA. Robert’s hobbies always included Leah whether it was trying a new recipe or watching John Wayne. Robert was known for his gentle and kind spirit.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan of Glenwood Springs, daughter Leah of Poughkeepsie, NY, sons Jason, Tom, brother Steven (Margaret) of California, sister Kathy of Albuquerque, NM, sister Cindy (Lee) Doremus, Branchville, NJ and his mother-in-law, Margaret Miera. Robert had many more in-laws and plenty of nieces, nephews, cousins.

We are going to miss you Robert. The look in your eyes showed us how very happy you were here in Colorado with family. You will be in our hearts forever. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thank you Palisades Living Center and Farnum-Holt Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to 3114 Hager. GWS.