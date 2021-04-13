Obituary: Robert Bacon

Robert Bacon

September 29, 1949 – March 31, 2021

Bob Bacon of Port Orange Florida passed away suddenly on Wednesday March 31, 2021 due to a heart attack. He was born Robert Richard Bacon on September 29, 1949 in Patterson New Jersey to a beautiful loving mother, Gertrude Bacon and his father, Walter Bacon.

Bob grew up to be the most kindhearted and generous person that was always willing to teach others the things he loved. Because his mother raised three children by herself, as a young boy he had always promised to take care of his mother when he grew up, and he has fulfilled that promise to this day for over 30 years.

After graduating high school Bob joined the Army in 1967 where he fought in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970. Bob suffered many health issues including Parkinson’s disease from his exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam. Once he returned from the war Bob attended College at William Patterson University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. Bob always aspired to be a great artist, and he won many awards over the years for his amazing curvature and abstract art, but Bob was such a humble person that he never wanted the attention and recognition.

Bob met the love of his life Michele in 1973 and they married in 1975. They honeymooned in Colorado and that’s where they spent the next 40 years of their lives. It was in the beautiful Roaring Fork Valley, Carbondale in 1982 where Bob and Michele started to study the Bible and they learned about their grand creator Jehovah and the beautiful promises in the Bible for the future. It was in the Roaring Fork Valley where Bob and Michele started their successful business Bacon Drywall Inc and raised their beautiful family of five children that he loved and was so proud of. Bob & Michele were best friends and inseparable for 46 years.

We have many wonderful memories of Bob and are eagerly looking forward to seeing him again when he is resurrected young, healthy and happy here in the future paradise earth. Bob is survived by his mom, his wife Michele Bacon, his five children and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom on April 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). For information on attending please email joemelissa.co5@gmail.com . Condolences may be mailed to Michele Bacon at 1890 Spruce Creek Circle North, Port Orange, FL 32128.