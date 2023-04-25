Obituary: Robert (Bob) Cutter

Robert (Bob) Cutter

February 10, 1940 – April 23, 2023

Bob passed away at Valley View Hospital on Sunday, April 23rd. The sun was shining bright and the sky was vivid blue that Spring afternoon. It was the kind of Colorado mountain day he loved.

Bob and Linda moved to Glenwood Springs in 1965 after he graduated from law school at the University of Colorado. For nearly 60 years in the valley, he raised a family, had a successful law career, served as president of the Valley View Hospital board, and was very active in the Boys Scouts of America. Bob loved amateur and public radio, flying, painting, community theater, and a myriad of other pursuits.

He found great solace in the desert southwest and recently quoted some lyrics from the song the Happy Wanderer. “Oh may I go awandering, until the day I die, oh may I always laugh and sing, beneath God’s clear blue sky.”

Bob will be honored with a celebration of life this summer. If you would like to honor his memory, please consider a donation to support the Valley View Hospital Foundation.