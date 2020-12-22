Obituary: Robert (Bob) Dale Scarrow

Robert (Bob) Dale Scarrow

Provided Photo

Robert (Bob)

Dale Scarrow

June 29, 1926 – December 17, 2020

Robert (Bob) Dale Scarrow June 29, 1926-December 17, 2020 passed away peacefully at the Rifle Veterans livingCenter, Rifle Colorado with family by his side.

Robert was born in Danbury, Nebraska to Albert M. Scarrow and Laila Rodabaugh Scarrow. Bob and his brother Melvin Scarrow were raised by their grandparents, Finley Malcomb and Mary Ellen Scarrow, on a farm 20 miles south of Fort Morgan Colorado. Bob joined the Navy in June of 1943 and served in the South Pacific until hishonorable discharge on June 29, 1947. After his discharge He moved to Rifle and lived with his aunt and uncle Isabell and Slim Myers on Morrisania Mesa. He met the love of his life in Rifle and married Cynthia M. Mosher on May 30, 1948. They had two sons Marcus and Donald. After living in Glenwood, Gypsum, Eagle and New Castle they returned to Glenwood in 1956 where Bob went to work for the then Garfield County Surveyor Tom Walker and Incorporated Scarrow & Walker surveying in 1962. In 1966, he was elected Garfield County Surveyor and held that position until his retirement in 1992. Cynthia passed in November 1990 and Bob later married his second wife Ruth Fender.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his wife of 42 years Cynthia Scarrow, his second wife Ruth, son Mark and grandson Dale Scarrow.

He is survived by his son, Donald (Kim), grandson, Bobby, brother, Melvin, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lewis, three granddaughters, Kelsey, Danielle, and Sydney and six grandchildren.

Bob was a special person loved by many and respected by all. He was the rock his family loved and leaned on. He and Cynthia enjoyed riding their horses and raising registered Hereford cattle at their Coulter Mesa ranch. They spent their winters caring for their livestock and calving in the spring on top of their day jobs. Bob was one of the original stock holders and developers of Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort and a charter/life time member of the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Rifle Veterans livingCenter for the excellent warm loving care and compassion they gave Bob. It was amazing to witness the way you care for our Veterans. We truly appreciate each and every one of you.

There will be a gathering of family and friends for a celebration of Bob’s life in the spring or summer of 2021.