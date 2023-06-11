Obituary: Robert “Bob” Faulkner

Robert "Bob" Faulkner

Provided Photo

September 12, 1939 – May 24, 2023

Robert John Faulkner, Bob, died on Wednesday, May 24 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Bob graduated in 1957 from South Oak Cliff High School in Oak Cliff, Texas where PE was his best subject. He graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from North Texas University where he was a proud Lambda Chi. College was followed by a few years in the Marine Corps Reserve. Throughout his life he worked in sales for many different companies including Texas Instruments and General Dynamics. Later, he did subcontractor work in the Vail Valley.

With his wife of 48 years, he would travel all over from the Florida Keys to Mexico to Alaska to Branson, Missouri. In 2002, they moved into the home they designed and built together overlooking the town of Rifle, Colorado where he rode his horses: Ruby, JimBob, and Sophie; played with his farm toys; and hit golf balls on his redneck driving range. If he wasn’t there, you could find him playing golf at The Hill in Glenwood Springs or reading a great book. He was always willing to help anyone with a carpentry project and worked at Lowes in Glenwood Springs after his retirement, where he was known to point anyone to the right tools for any job.

Following a stroke in 2015, he moved to Laramie, Wyoming to be close to his daughter and her family. While he couldn’t enjoy the same activities as before, his granddaughter brought her PopPop smiles and joy everyday.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Bobbie; children Julia and Luke Tyser of Laramie, Karen Faulkner and Robert Faulkner of Simi Valley; grandchildren Summer, Kylie, Camryn, and Mason. There will not be a formal service, but the family will travel to his favorite places throughout the summer and play lots of golf for Bob. They would like to thank the staff at IMH for their care and kindness.

