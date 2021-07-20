 Obituary: Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle | PostIndependent.com
Obituary: Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle

Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle
November 28, 1929 – June 26, 2021

In Remembrance of Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle. Services will be held July 31st, 2021 at 2pm at New Life Fellowship. 2090 White River Avenue, Rifle, Co. 81650

