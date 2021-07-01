Obituary: Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle

Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle

Provided Photo

Robert (Bob)

Harold Ragle

November 28, 1929 – June 26, 2021

Robert (Bob) Harold Ragle went to his eternal home on Sat. June 26th at 11am after a short illness while surrounded by his family. He was 91 years young.

Bob was born on the Ragle Ranch in Woodlake, California on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 1929. He married, Velma, his childhood sweetheart Sept. 5th, 1950. While serving as an Army Corporal in the Korean War his first born son Robert Harold Ragle the 2nd (Bobby) was born.

Bob & Velma moved their family to New Castle Co in 1960 & purchased a ranch on Garfield Creek. Bob ranched & plumbed until he retired in 1981. He was an avid fisherman & outdoorsman. He & Velma spent many winters in Texas. They also travelled in their motor home making many lasting friendships and visiting with family & friends. Bob was a member of Grand River Baptist Church in New Castle.

He was preceded in death by his son Bobby, his parents Harold & Bertha Ragle and Brother Richard.

He is survived by his wife Velma of 71 years, his daughter Cathy Ragle & her children, Jani Smith, Elsa Cardenas (Nester), Al Mauer (Sheri), his son John Ragle & daughter in law Lisa & their children, Dustin (Molly), Cole (Vina) & Kayla Johnson (Vince), 12 Great Grand children & 2 Great Great Grand children, his brother Ron Ragle (Peggy) of Indiana, and sister, Yvonne Abbott of California, & many Nephews, Nieces & good friends.

A service for Bob will be announced at a later date.