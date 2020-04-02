Obituary: Robert (Bob) Max Ballinger

Robert (Bob) Max Ballinger

Provided Photo

Robert (Bob) Max Ballinger 12/09/41 – 03/24/20

Bob Ballinger, 78, passed away at home on March 24, 2020, after a long fight with cancer and other serious illnesses. He was born in Norton, Kansas, to Dale Ballinger and Leona McClain Ballinger. He graduated from Norton High School. He made a name for himself in wrestling, going to State in his time there. He went to a one-room schoolhouse for the first part of his education and then went to school in town. He used to brag that he had his first car when he was 11 years old but that might have been stretching it. He was a “farm” kid and those kids could drive because there wasn’t a school bus.

Bob worked at Holy Cross Energy for 26 years and made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed watching our daughter play basketball. He loved going to our grandson’s wrestling matches and attending our granddaughters’ swim and gymnastics. Wrestling was his thing and he was good at it. A small bundle of energy wrestling at 95-110 lbs. Imagine Bob in wrestling tights!

Bob married Michelle Huber Ballinger on 09/03/1976 in Las Vegas, NV. It was a marriage that would last the rest of his natural life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Triston Ballinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 43+ years, Children-Max Ballinger, Debra Ballinger, and Mark Ballinger. Step-children- Wendy Vanderhoof and Robyn Toothaker. Seven wonderful grandchildren, Cory, Lina, Emily, Wyatt, Chase, Kendall, Kaitlyn, many loving nieces, nephews, & cousins, and his sister, Rovella Fisher. He is also survived by close family friends, Nadia Condre, Alex Ghilan, and their children, Victoria, and Nickolas.

Bob was an exceptional human being. He would get a smile and usually a laugh when he was around. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and son. He was a stanch Denver Broncos fan, loving every football game he could watch. His main hobby was people and he enjoyed them immensely. He will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor, especially his sense of humor.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name at CARE, Colorado Animal Rescue.