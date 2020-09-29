Obituary: Robert (Bob) Raymond Nieslanik

Robert (Bob) Raymond Nieslanik

Robert (Bob)

Raymond Nieslanik

December 10, 1936 – September 26, 2020

The Roaring Fork Valley has lost a good one. Lifetime resident, Bob Nieslanik, passed away on September 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.

Bob was born the 9th child of 12 on December 10, 1936 to John Frank Nieslanik Sr. and Mary Katherine Nieslanik. He was raised in Spring Valley on the family farm and developed a passion for hunting and the outdoors. He served in the Army Reserves and eventually ranched, farmed, and operated a dairy for many years with two of his brothers, Paul and John. He also contributed to Carbondale’s history of raising potatoes.

On November 15, 1969 Bob married Wanda Mary Daugherty and raised four children, Terrie, Scott, Ellie, and Carrie. When time allowed he enjoyed hunting elk and deer at his cherished mountain cabin, fishing, watching the Yankees and Broncos, and the annual family tradition of making polish sausage (kielbasa).

He is preceded in death by his Parents, brother Bernard, Sisters: Betty, Bernice, Adeline, Dorothy, and Katie. Wife, Wanda, daughter, Terrie Lynn Short, and son Randy. As well as his favorite horse Bomber.

He is survived by four brothers: John (Theresa), Paul (Celia), Jim (Sharon), Ray (Elaine), and one sister Francis Mattivi, son Scott (Diane), Daughters Ellie (Roger) Fazzi, and Carrie (Steve) Tenold, son in law John Short, Grandkids Krystal, Sara (Jake), Brandi, Maegan, Jessica (Devery), Luke (Siera), Hannah, Shane (Marielle), Tori (Matt), Oak, and Bella. Great-grandchildren, Isabella, Asher, Arlie, Emma, Zyler, Zemarie, Payton, and Brycen and numerous extended family.

Bob’s kind heart and big smile will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Another cowboy is coming home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at noon at the Tybar Ranch, 100 Angus Lane on Prince Creek Road in Carbondale. A private family Mass will precede the Celebration of Life.