Obituary: Robert C. Gavrell

Robert C. Gavrell

Provided Photo

Robert C. Gavrell

September 7, 1975 – September 25, 2021

Rob Gavrell—beloved husband, father, son, friend, attorney, outdoorsman, adventurist and Whiffenpoof—passed away at the age of 46 while on an afternoon motorcycle ride through Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

Rob lived exuberantly, radiating a profound and infinite love for his family and friends. Despite a lifetime of achievement, he was most fiercely proud of being a husband to his wife, Stacey, and a father to his two daughters, Emma and Jocelyn. He often combined his many passions by serenading them with obscure acapella tunes as they hiked, skied, rafted, biked, and camped in the mountains around their home.

Rob was not only a doting family man, he was an unstoppable hobbyist and adventurer. Just a few of his achievements include hiking every one of Colorado’s 58 fourteen-thousand foot peaks, mastering backcountry skiing in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, faithfully restoring and maintaining several classic motorcycles and cars, delivering captivating vocal performances for dignitaries around the world with Yale’s Whiffenpoofs, raising chickens, building a thriving and distinguished law practice, and mastering a recipe for an excellent spaghetti bolognese.

Rob grew up in Danville, California, playing little league, riding his bike all over town and finding his love of rowing. It was as a Boy Scout where he was able to use his ever-growing outdoor skills. Rob also became an Eagle Scout, something less than one percent of all scouts achieve. After graduating from Head-Royce in Oakland, he traveled with his childhood friends throughout Europe before attending Yale University, where he competed in crew and earned a place in the world’s most exclusive collegiate men’s acapella group, the Yale Whiffenpoofs. After earning his undergraduate degree, he moved to Denver and began working for a non-profit environmental advocacy group, which is where he met his wife.

Rob then turned his keen intellect and tireless work ethic toward a J.D. degree from the University of Colorado Law School. Shortly afterward, he and his wife decided to trade the cramped confines of urban living for Colorado’s west slope. It was in Glenwood Springs that Rob began his career as a civil litigation attorney, eventually building a highly-respected practice. During his legal career, he served as Vice President and Senior Vice President of the Colorado Bar Association. Rob also served as President of his daughters’ school PTA, volunteered on several boards and commissions, sang in choir, coached mock trial teams, and was a youth mentor.

Rob enriched the lives of his family, friends, clients, and colleagues. Sometimes, the enrichment was a bit overwhelming, like taking a visiting friend fresh from sea level on an “easy hike” that turned into a grueling slog to the top of a snow-covered 14,000-foot peak. Mostly, though, the enrichment turned so many into lifelong friends, scattered across the country. And for those friends, his loyalty and care knew no bounds. Rob will be remembered for all the gifts he gave to his family, his friends, and his community, and for his irrepressible enthusiasm for life.

Rob is survived by his wife, Stacey and his daughters Emma and Jocelyn; his parents George and Elaine, and his sister, Alison; his Aunt Robyn, cousin Lisa, her husband, Ivan, and sons John Robert and Brian.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 3 at Sunlight Mountain Resort from 2 to 5 pm in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. All are invited; wear festive colors. In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for Emma and Jocelyn. You may make a donation at any Alpine Bank or for more information call 970.945.2424.