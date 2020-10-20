Obituary: Robert Donald Bloch

Robert Donald Bloch

October 12, 1935 – October 14, 2020

Robert Donald Bloch was born on October 12, 1935, in Wausau, WI, to Emil and Lida Bloch. He was raised in Wausau until the family moved to Greeley, CO, when he was 17 years old. He finished high school and graduated from Greeley High School in 1953. He briefly attended college until he realized his love of being a long-haul truck driver.

Bob served his country in the Army for 4 years. He was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was immensely proud of his service and spoke of this time often over his lifetime. After his discharge he returned to truck driving, his first love.

He met his wife Carmelita J. Bainbrich in 1963 on a blind date. They were married on May 9, 1964 in Denver, CO. He and Carmie raised their 2 children in Glenwood Springs, CO. He is survived by his two children, Julie Sonnenberg (Greg)of Albuquerque, NM, grandchildren Erin (Sean), Brendan, Erik and Dylan, great grand-children Liam, Madeline, and Abigail also of Albuquerque, NM; his son Kevin Bloch of Greeley, CO; brother Kenneth Bloch of Trinidad, CO and family, his sister Beverly Severns of Greeley CO and family; his nephew Steve Ratkiewicz (Cherie) of Peyton CO and family. Bob also has many incredibly special cousins, nieces, and nephews that he leaves behind. His family was of upmost importance to him and he relished all the many occasions and moments celebrated with them.

Bob enjoyed his vocation thoroughly. He loved the open road, seeing the country and meeting many people, some of whom developed into lifelong friendships. Bob drove for Peter Kiewit Construction building the road through the Glenwood Canyon. He also worked for Mid-Continent Mines in Glenwood Springs. Bob owned Summit Sweeping Service in Glenwood for approximately 5 years. After selling his sweeping company, he and Carmie relocated to Denver again driving long haul. Eventually they relocated back to Evans, CO, ending his career driving for Wal-Mart and retiring in 2000.

Bob and Carmie enjoyed being snowbirds. They spent the summers in Greeley and winters in Yuma, AZ. They were able to do this annually for 10-15 years. They made many friends and enjoyed traveling during that time. Bob would say very frequently, “Life is Good.”

Bob was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith. He was last a member of Trinity Lutheran congregation in Greeley, Co. However, because of his Alzheimer’s disease he was unable to attend faithfully.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carmie, brother-in-law Allan, sister-in-law Kay and his niece Barbara.

Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer’s Association @ act.alz.org/donate or in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th St., Greeley CO 80634. Please visit http://www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.