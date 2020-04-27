Obituary: Robert Drake

Robert Marion Drake (May 5,1920 – April 23, 2020)

Robert Marion Drake passed away on April 23, 2020, two weeks before he was to turn 100. His family and friends remember him as a man with a strong will to overcome obstacles and to make every day a positive one. His constant answer to, “How are you today?” was, “Couldn’t be no better!”

Robert was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Yugoslavian immigrants and spent most of his life in Pueblo, taking dozens of trips with his wife, Claudia Jones, to see the world. They had a wonderful 63 years together before she passed away in 2004.

Robert was one of the last living veterans of World War II. In 1941, right after they had been married, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and Robert joined the Army. He went into France on D-Day at Omaha Beach and later fought in numerous battles, including the Battle of the Bulge. At one point he was severely injured when his tank was blown up and his young wife was even informed that he had died with the rest of the occupants. He earned a Purple Heart among other medals and ended the war working for the Stars and Stripes in Paris.

Coming home after WW II, Robert joined the Pueblo fire department. He worked his way up through the ranks, including Captain of individual fire stations and Captain of the first aid squad, then spending many years as Assistant Fire Chief and retiring as Chief.

Robert and Claudia rented out the basement of their first house to help pay the mortgage. That was the beginning of a residential rental business that he kept up throughout his life.

During the past two years Robert lived at the State Veterans Community Living Center at Rifle, just 25 miles away from his son Dennis and family. He was lovingly and well cared for during that time. Thanks to all of the extraordinary people at the VA.

He is survived by: his sons Ronald and Dennis (Terrie); grandsons Ron (Tracy), Bradley (Kristen), Chris, and Patrick (Isabel); and 10 great-grandchildren.

Because of stay-at-home regulations a private service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Pueblo.