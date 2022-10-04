Obituary: Robert Dupras
October 21, 1959 – September 11, 2022
ROBERT RALPH (BRESSETTE) DUPRAS; Much loved son of James R. & Aleah Dupras, born on October 21, 1959, went to meet his Heavenly Father on September 11, 2022. Robert(Bob) was a U. S. Navy Veteran, a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, friend & auto enthusiast. He is survived By his mother & brother, Aleah Dupras & James(Jim) Dupras, wife, Roxanne, son, two daughters & grandson, Robert(Bobby) Jr., Aleah, Kaylee & Jonah Dupras of Parachute, CO, along with multiple family & friends in Michigan & Colorado. He’s predeceased by his father James R. Dupras. Bob will forever be loved & deeply missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place & in accordance with Bob’s wishes, there will not be a service.
