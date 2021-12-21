Obituary: Robert Glenn Stowe Sr.
August 16, 1936 – December 11, 2021
“Bob Stowe”
Bob Stowe, age 85, died unexpectedly on December 11, 2021, at Hot Springs, Montana.
Bob was born on August 16, 1936, in Arlee, Montana. He was raised on a ranch near Baker, Montana, then later moved to Colorado. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and did a tour of duty in Germany, then served in the Army Reserves. After his military time, Bob and his brother Walt Stowe started a roofing company in western Colorado. He loved hunting, camping, and being outdoors.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Ricky Gene Stowe; his parents Miles Icle and Nellie Corrine Stowe; his three sisters Grace Newcomb, Helen Anderson, and Betty Pinto; and his four brothers Niles, Walt, Roy, and Tom Stowe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Doris Hulse Stowe of Thompson Falls, Montana; his son Robert Glenn Stowe, daughter-in-law Cindy Stowe of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, granddaughter Dasha Briana Stowe of Hamilton Colorado; grandson Timothy Robert Stowe of Billings, Montana; grandson and his wife Ryan Alan and Sanibel Stowe of Denver, Colorado.
