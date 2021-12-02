Obituary: Robert Harper
December 2, 1920 – November 26, 2021
Robert Harper passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021. Robert was born on December 2, 1920. He was 6 days short of being 101 year old. He grew up in Coastsville Pennsylvania then moved to Lancaster Pennsylvania where he met and married his wife of 52 years, Marion Mercer Harper. They loved to travel all around the country in their airstream trailer. After her death he later remarried Winnie Dumphy and they were married for 12 years. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army. Robert loved to play the violin and made beautiful music. He also loved to read, especially the newspaper. He also started and wrote for the “Rifle Housing News” for the senior housing residents. In 2016 Robert moved to the Rifle Veterans Home where he lived for the last five years. He was so loved by all the employees (his second family) and he loved them all so much.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marion, and his wife Winnie. He is survived by his son Bruce Harper (Sharon) daughter Bonnie Bailey, grandchildren Jeff Harper, Jennay Harper, Jinna Stroud, Robert Bailey, Angelica Pouch, Gage Hessen and Tyler Hessen, great grandchildren Shanna, Brayden, Zayne, Powell, Athena, Caleb, Logan and Joshua.
Funeral services will be held on Friday December 3, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 E 5th St, Rifle CO. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Rifle Veteran’s Nursing Home.
