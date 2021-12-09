Obituary: Robert Hawkins

Robert Hawkins

Provided Photo

– November 28, 2021

Robert Lester Hawkins, 79, of Rifle passed away peacefully on November 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was a kind hearted, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who made the most of life and enjoyed making others laugh.

Bob was born to Lester and Helen on February 3rd, 1942. When he was 17, he joined the marines to defend our country. Bob enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends, and loving on his sweet dog Frankie.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Helen; brother Roger Hawkins of Eagle, CO; son Kevin (Sherry) Hawkins of Fenton, MI; daughters Kelly Regan of Fenton, MI and Kari (Steve) Wiese of White Lake, MI; his step children Robert (Andrea) Boyle of Grand Junction, CO and Colleen (Craig) Hickam of Henderson, NV; beloved grandchildren Anthony (Bethany) Moffitt, Matthew Moffitt, Kyle Hawkins, Stephanie Hawkins, Adam Boyle, Alex (Kate) Wiese, Brooke Wiese, Gabrielle Regan, and Ashton Regan; cherished great grandchildren Rowan Wiese, Emersyn Wiese, and Nora Moffitt; many loving nieces, nephews and adored friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lester and Helen and sister Sandra (Bob) Evans.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Bob to the American Cancer Society or the Rifle Animal Shelter.