Obituary: Robert Heuschkel

Robert Heuschkel
Provided Photo
Celebration of

Life

Robert (Robbie) Heuschkel

May 17, 1950 – December 29, 2020

-COME CELEBRATE

ROBBIE’S LIFE

WITH US-

September 18th 2021

at 11am

Orchard Church

110 Snowmass Drive

Carbondale, CO 81623

Service outside if

weather permits

Please bring a chair

Dress to match Colorado’s wildflowers

Colorfully casual

