Obituary: Robert Keith Whittington

Robert Keith Whittington

Provided Photo

Robert Keith

Whittington

October 1, 1938 – March 19, 2021

Robert was born in Danville, Illinois October 10, 1938 to Gilbert and Ruby (Mullen) Whittington.

He married Mary Ann Bonek on February 11, 1961 in South Bend Indiana. Bob and his wife moved to Colorado in 1963. He worked for the City of Rifle for 31 years retiring in 2005. In his free time, he enjoyed walking his dogs, and working with drift wood to finish them into various animals themes.

He is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years, Children Keith (Teresa), Cherie, Tina (Clark) and Kevin (Holly) as well as many grandchildren great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert, and Ruby, and sisters, Patricia and Beverly.

In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.