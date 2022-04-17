Obituary: Robert L. Ingersoll
December 6, 1942 – December 10, 2021
Robert L. Ingersoll (“Bob”) was born December 6, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Lewis and Vera Ingersoll. He died on December 10, 2021. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and son, Douglas Ingersoll. He is survived by his wife, Judy; step-children Julie Toth and Kevin Toth; his sister, Barbara Wilkinson; his niece, Renee Hawbaker, and nephew, Jeff Hawbaker; step-grandsons. Dane Toth and Jared Barday; step-great-granddaughters, Daelynn and Autumn Toth. Contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. There will be a virtual taping on the Archdiocese of Denver webpage on April 20th.
